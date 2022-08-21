Home Sports European Cycling Championships: Silver Balm and Gold Wiebes
Sports

European Cycling Championships: Silver Balm and Gold Wiebes

by admin
European Cycling Championships: Silver Balm and Gold Wiebes

The title goes to the Dutch favorite but the blues fight to the end: Bronze barbers

Lorena Wiebes won the road test of the European Championships, which ended today in Munich with a lot of people on the roadside. After 128 km the Dutch favorite, who is the fastest woman in the world on this type of finish, beat our Elisa Balsamo, world champion and reigning Italian champion, by half a wheel. And for Italy, which ran very well led by coach Paolo Sangalli, a double medal because Rachele Barbieri also went on the podium, already a great protagonist on the track with three podiums (two golds), now bronze.

August 21 – 3:10 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  European cycling championships, time trial: Ganna wins bronze, Bissegger gold

You may also like

Super huge mistake!Mendy played with fire in front...

Polkanova withdraws from the European Table Tennis Championships...

Rome, Mourinho: “Now Zaniolo is more important to...

Zhongchi·Jingjia Auto Repair 3-4V12 Huang Chengni scored a...

Berardi praises former teammate Raspadori: “He has crazy...

Hotly debated Dorado red card: Violence against referee...

The Olimpico embraces Rome: here are the odds...

Meter body:Krunic will be injured for at least...

Manchester United, the statements of Rooney

Merson: It was a huge mistake for Liverpool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy