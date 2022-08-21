Lorena Wiebes won the road test of the European Championships, which ended today in Munich with a lot of people on the roadside. After 128 km the Dutch favorite, who is the fastest woman in the world on this type of finish, beat our Elisa Balsamo, world champion and reigning Italian champion, by half a wheel. And for Italy, which ran very well led by coach Paolo Sangalli, a double medal because Rachele Barbieri also went on the podium, already a great protagonist on the track with three podiums (two golds), now bronze.