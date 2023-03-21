Status: 03/21/2023 11:22 a.m

Striker Erling Haaland will be missing from the Norwegian national football team at the start of the European Championship qualification.

The 22-year-old had to leave the team camp again because of an adductor injury he suffered in Manchester City’s FA Cup game against Burnley FC (6-0). This was announced by the Norwegian Football Association.

European Championship qualification, 1st matchday

Haaland is therefore not available in the first qualifying games for the EM 2024 in Germany next Saturday in Spain and three days later in Georgia. “Erling was hit hard when he found out that he couldn’t fight for the team,” said national coach Stale Solbakken, who didn’t want to overestimate the loss of his most important player: “Fortunately there’s still a lot of self-confidence, talent and group cohesion to get points in the next few games.”

Haaland had recently presented himself in top form and scored nine goals in the last three competitive games. The former Dortmund professional is now being treated in Manchester for groin problems. “It’s better if he gets medical follow-up care at the club,” said Norway national team doctor Ola Sand.