European Football Championships 2032: Italy is a candidate together with Erdogan’s Turkey. They were the only two countries in the running

L’Italia will organize the European soccer championships together with Türkiye by Erdogan. The two countries were the only candidates to host Euro 2032but instead of challenging each other they decided to join: the Italian and Turkish Football Federations have sent a letter to UEFA announcing their intention to organize together the demonstration. The assignment by UEFA is scheduled for next year October 10th at the Executive Committee scheduled in Nyon, Switzerland, but at this point it should become a pure formality.

For Italy it is a half reverse: in February it was a candidate to host alone Euro 2032. The Football Federation had expressed its willingness to compete for hasten e program the construction of new stadiums and the renovation of existing ones. The cities that should have hosted the matches had already been identified: Milan, Rome, Naples, Bari, Palermo, Cagliari, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Turin and Verona. Now it will probably go to an account resizingbecause about half of the matches will be played in Türkiyeover a two-hour flight away.

