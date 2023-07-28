Home » European Football Championships 2032: Italy is a candidate together with Erdogan’s Turkey. They were the only two countries in the running
Sports

European Football Championships 2032: Italy is a candidate together with Erdogan’s Turkey. They were the only two countries in the running

by admin
European Football Championships 2032: Italy is a candidate together with Erdogan’s Turkey. They were the only two countries in the running

L’Italia will organize the European soccer championships together with Türkiye by Erdogan. The two countries were the only candidates to host Euro 2032but instead of challenging each other they decided to join: the Italian and Turkish Football Federations have sent a letter to UEFA announcing their intention to organize together the demonstration. The assignment by UEFA is scheduled for next year October 10th at the Executive Committee scheduled in Nyon, Switzerland, but at this point it should become a pure formality.

For Italy it is a half reverse: in February it was a candidate to host alone Euro 2032. The Football Federation had expressed its willingness to compete for hasten e program the construction of new stadiums and the renovation of existing ones. The cities that should have hosted the matches had already been identified: Milan, Rome, Naples, Bari, Palermo, Cagliari, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Turin and Verona. Now it will probably go to an account resizingbecause about half of the matches will be played in Türkiyeover a two-hour flight away.

Previous Article

Do you remember… Luvanor and Pedrinho in Catania: from the promise of an Etna Zico to the variety of peppers in the greenhouse

See also  Mazzola-Rivera and that perpetual relay between two icons of Milan football

You may also like

2 draw against South Africa

Juventus Triumphs over AC Milan in Preseason Friendly...

two more challenges for Pernice before the summer...

Countdown to the Paris Olympics: Exploring the Opening...

England vs Denmark – the highlights

CERVINO MATTERHORN ULTRA RACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: England...

So what happened between Kharlan, Smirnova and the...

Football: When the second division becomes a dead...

St. Louis City Coach Bradley Carnell Acknowledges Gap...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy