European Football Overview: Leicester City 2-2 Everton Sevilla 0-2 Girona- Shangbao Indonesia

[Meidu News Network 2nd](comprehensive report): In the early morning of May 2, Jakarta time, the 2022/23 European Football League season continued. Premier League Leicester City drew 2-2 at home with Everton; Asia lost to Girona 0-2, and Real Mallorca drew 1-1 with Bilbao.

Premier League: Leicester City 2-2 Everton

In the 34th round of the Premier League, Leicester City drew 2-2 with Everton at home. In the end, the two teams drew 2-2, and Leicester City escaped the relegation zone and rose to 16th. In the 15th minute, Everton forward Lewin made a penalty kick, and Lewin helped Everton take the lead.

In the 22nd minute, Fass of Leicester City assisted Se Yunju to equalize the score for Leicester City. In the 33rd minute, Madison of Leicester City assisted Vardy and scored 1 goal. At the end of the first half, Leicester City 2-1 Everton.

The second half started, and in the 54th minute, Iwobi helped Everton equalize the score.

After the whole game, Leicester City 2-2 Everton, Leicester City has accumulated 30 points in two consecutive Premier League draws, ranking 16th in the Premier League with its goal difference advantage, while Everton suffered 7 losses. With 29 points, they are ranked 19th in the Premier League. (Sohu.com)

La Liga: Sevilla 0-2 Girona, Real Mallorca 1-1 Bilbao

In the last game of the 32nd round of La Liga, Sevilla played against Girona at home. As a result, there was a big upset in this game. The “Europa League King” Sevilla lost 0-2 at home to the “promoted” Herro accept.

Sevilla made 23 shots but failed to score, while the visiting team scored 2 goals with only 9 shots. It is no wonder that after the game, the Sevilla players couldn’t believe it. I didn’t expect that I would lose to my opponent at home.

In the 23rd minute of the first half, the first goal of the field was born. The visiting team took a corner kick. After the point, Juanpe directly volleyed and sent the ball into the Sevilla gate.

In the 55th minute, Sevilla was hit again. A player from the visiting team hit the post from a long distance. Then Castellanos took the ball and volleyed the goal from close range to lock the score at 2-0.

In another game, Real Mallorca drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao. Both teams had no achievements in the first half, until Muric assisted Li Gangren to score in the 58th minute of the second half, Athletic Bilbao had few chances in the game. In the last minute of stoppage time, Mallorca handball Biba scored a point, and Williams made a magical penalty to equalize the score. (Baijiahao, Tencent.com)