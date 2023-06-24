by Marco Bonarrigo

The Patta-Ceccarelli-Ricci-Tortu quartet finished third, then Great Britain was disqualified. Sibilio gold, Furlani and Folorunso silver, Cestonaro bronze. Tomorrow the big names Tamberi, Tortu, Iapichino and Crippa

The dark faces of the fast blue relay runners on the Silesian Stadium track are the best testimony of how much our athletics have matured. It happened that 5 minutes before getting on track Faustino Desalu got stuck due to a ferocious contracture. Without panic, the almost rookie Marco Ricci, born in 2001, lined up in the third fraction to receive the baton from the other novice Samuele Ceccarelli, primed by Patta, and deliver it to Filippo Tortu.

Emotion, crushed changes, various pasticcetti but third place in a decent 38”47 behind Germany and Great Britain, then disqualified. In recent times we would have jumped for joy at having made a great recovery from a possible disaster, instead Tortu (9″21 fraction) explained that the group was sad for Desalu and very disappointed for not having won the race and lowered the time that will serve to go to the World Cup.

This is the Italy of athletics which is dominating a continental ranking that has never been won in the event’s 58-year history with 35.5 points ahead of Great Britain and 37.5 over the Polish hosts.

the Italy of Alessandro Sibilio who won the 400 hurdles in a good time (48″14), of the 18-year-old Mattia Furlani second only to the Olympic champion Tentoglou in the long jump with a 7.97 against the wind but also of Ayomide’s silver Folorunso in the 400hs (54″79) and the bronze of Ottavia Cestonaro in the triple. Well done also Pietro Arese, 4 in a 1500 meters asphyxiated by the Spanish champion Kadir.

also the working-class and humble Italy of the 4×100 women who in the second exchange lose the baton but not their head: Kaddari and Bongiorni go back, pick up and pass the stick correctly and arrive at the finish line 10″ late from the others to bring their dot. And as fortune favors the bold, Great Britain eliminates itself with an out-of-sector change. And to think that our big names only take the field on Sunday: Tamberi in the top, Weir in the weight, Tortu in the beloved 200m, Larissa Iapichino in the long and Crippa in the 5000m. success of all Italian athletics.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

