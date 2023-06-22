European Games: Alexandris on course for gold after the prelim

European Games

The Austrian duet Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri are on their way to gold at the European Games in Poland after winning the prelim of the synchronized swimming freestyle. The sisters took the lead ahead of the European champions Maryna and Wladyslawa Aleksijwa with 265.1459 points. The Ukrainian duo only got 234.0022 points, the Israelis Ariel Nasse/Shelly Bobritsky 217.3688 (3rd).



At the European Championships last August in Rome, the Alexandri duo took silver behind the Ukrainian team in freestyle and technical freestyle, but the change in the evaluation criteria could have changed the ranking now. Among other things, more emphasis is placed on difficulty, which suits the Austrians. “A medal is not the goal, we want gold – and the ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris,” said the siblings as their motto.

But the two don’t want to be too euphoric just yet. “But the placement counts and that we have an advantage. We must continue to pay attention to the base marks. The new system is a chance for us to get ahead.” Due to adjustments in the rating system, the level of difficulty was recently increased. “Sometimes I thought it was too much,” said coach Albena Mladenova. “But they wanted it that way and grew with the task. You have reached the next level.”

GEPA/Matic Klansek trainer Mladenova was full of praise for her protégés Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri after the preliminary fight

On Thursday (6:00 p.m.) the technical freestyle is already about European Championship medals, the final of the top twelve in the free freestyle is scheduled for Saturday (5:00 p.m.). The addition of the ratings of the two final competitions decides on the allocation of the one Olympic quota place to be allocated in these continental title fights. The OSV couple, who were last in Turkey at the training camp, seem to be well prepared for this.