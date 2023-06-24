European Games: Knapp conquers gold in speed climbing

European Games

Lukas Knapp surprisingly won the third gold for Austria at the European Games in Poland on Friday. The 26-year-old Tyrolean won the final in Tarnow in speed climbing in 5.892 seconds against French Marceau Garnier (6.404 seconds). For Knapp it is the biggest success of his career so far.



23.06.2023 21.28

Online since yesterday, 9:28 p.m. (Update: yesterday, 10:25 p.m.)

The small final for third place was won by the Pole Marcin Dzienski, against whom the Austrian had prevailed in the semifinals with a personal best of 5.732 seconds. In the quarterfinals, Knapp defeated Rafe Stokes of Britain. “I can’t even put it into words yet, it still feels a bit like a dream. The fact that I actually have the gold medal around my neck feels incredible. All the hard work over the past ten years has been rewarded today,” said Knapp.

The path to his greatest success to date has not always been easy, says the 26-year-old Tyrolean by choice. “I’m just happy about this special day.” At the European Championships in Munich last year, Knapp finished eleventh in the speed discipline, which will be part of the Olympic program for the first time in 2024. His best result so far is a 15th place in the World Cup.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner Knapp caused a surprise at the European Games in speed climbing

The second Austrian starter Kevin Amon was sixth, for him came the end of the quarterfinals. In contrast to some other sports, however, no simultaneous European Championships are held in climbing at the European Games, which is why not all climbing aces competed. With his victory, Knapp continued the successful run of the ÖOC team at the European Games in Poland. Karateka Bettina Plank and the synchronized swimming duo Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri already won gold for Austria on Thursday.

Three Austrians in the lead final

In the lead competition, three Austrians qualified for the final on Friday afternoon: Mattea Pötzi and Camille Pouget (FRA) reached the top in Tarnow, Eva Maria Hammelmüller was eighth. Mathias Posch also delivered a top performance for the men. On Saturday (8 p.m. men, 9 p.m. women) the medals will be awarded in the lead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

