European Games: ÖLV team is second in the final day

Austria’s athletics delegation narrowly lost their lead in division three of the European Team Championships to Ireland on the second of three days at the European Games in Poland, despite four victories. The Irish go into the final day with 327 points, Austria’s team has 320 points and Israel 290.

21.06.2023 15.35

These three teams had been considered favorites to finish in the top three and advance to division two. Fourth-placed Malta holds 247.5 points. Lukas Weißhaidinger won for Red-White-Red on Wednesday with the discus with 62.12 meters, he achieved this distance in the fourth attempt.

Raphael Pallitsch secured first place over 1,500 m (3:42.53 min.), Lena Pressler over 400 m hurdles (57.02) and the women’s relay over 4 x 100 m in light rain with a national record of 44.18 In contrast, the men’s relay over 4 x 100 m in Chorzow remained without a point because of a mistake. This allowed the Irish team to overtake Austria in the last competition.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner Weißhaidinger was able to outclass his competitors in the discus on Wednesday

Weißhaidinger with a clear maximum distance

There were also podium finishes in five other out of a total of 25 competitions. Shanna Tureczek (pole-high), Karin Strametz (100 m hurdles) and Leo Köhldorfer (400 m hurdles) and third places went to Jan Mitsche (110 m hurdles) and Caroline Bredlinger (800 m). Twelve competitions will be held on Thursday.

Weißhaidinger was particularly convincing. He was more than 4.5 meters ahead of the runner-up. “I’m particularly happy about the 15 points I got for the team, that was important to me today,” said the Upper Austrian. “We have a great young team and I’m happy that we can fight for victory and promotion.” The women’s relay was made up of Strametz, Susanne Gogl-Walli, Isabel Posch and Magdalena Lindner. The previous national best was 44.33 seconds.

