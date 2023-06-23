European Games: Plank fights his way to the title again

European Games

Bettina Plank gave Austria’s delegation the first medal at the European Games in Poland – and that in gold. The karateka from Vorarlberg fought her way to the title in the kumite class up to 50 kg and was able to look forward to a gold medal at the European Games for the second time after 2019.



22.06.2023 19.02

Online since yesterday, 7:02 p.m. (Update: yesterday, 8:12 p.m.)

In the final in Bielsko-Biala, Plank won 1-0 thanks to a yuko against Italy’s Erminia Perfetto, repeating her success from the games in Minsk, Belarus in 2019. It was the 31-year-old’s third medal at European Games, Plank had already won silver in the 2015 title fights in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

“The first step was to win the group, luckily I managed that. And then it continued with a thriller in the semi-finals, where everything was only decided in the last second. And the fact that I ended up winning the final and being at the top is a dream that has come true for me again,” said a happy Plank, who had been preparing for the European Games after a mixed season, to the ORF .

GEPA/Matic Klansek In the semi-finals, Plank, after being clearly behind, still sent her competitor onto the boards

Dramatic semi-final

In the semifinals, she beat number four, Serap Özcelik of Turkey, 5-3 in a highly dramatic match. The decision was made in the last 15 seconds. With the score at 0:0, Plank looked like the sure winner after a hantei (referee verdict). But suddenly the Turkish player took a 3-0 lead with an ippon. The Austrian countered and made it 2: 3 thanks to video evidence. In the final second, Plank fended off an attack from Öczelik, countered while lying on the ground and won with an ippon with the final siren.

Even before the nerve-wracking semi-finals, the Vorarlberg native, who also won bronze in karate’s only Olympic appearance in 2021, could not be defeated at any stage. In the preliminary round she defeated the host Marita Depta from Poland 5:1, then defeated the Ukrainian Kateryna Krywa 4:1 and also won her third preliminary round match against the Cypriot Iren Kontou – but only just 1:0.

