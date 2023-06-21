European Games: Synchronous duo goes for Paris quota place

European Games

In synchronized swimming, the Austrian duo Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri have the chance of an Olympic quota place at the European Games in Poland. The sisters are competing in the duet competition and, after two silver medals at the European Championships in August 2022, are hoping for a ticket for Paris 2024. A few things have changed in the regulations since last year.



The judging criteria have been changed in a direction that could be beneficial to the Alexandri siblings. The difficulty is given more weight, the programs have become shorter, underwater phases are rated better. The program elements must be specified by the coach before the competition. If they are done well, full points are awarded. In the event of poor execution or even omission, deductions will follow. However, the International Federation (FINA) has not yet been able to agree on a version, making it more difficult for everyone.

“Two weeks ago we got new criteria again, and that’s a lot,” explained Anna-Maria Alexandri. She had traveled to the competitions scheduled for Oswiecim on Sunday with the OSV delegation. The choreographies for technique and freestyle, which were worked out with Stephan Miermont in the autumn, had to be adjusted several times recently. In their long career, this is new territory for the sisters and coach Albena Mladenova. Anna-Maria Alexandri: “It’s the first time that we have to change a lot so close to the competition.”

APA/AFP/Francois-Xavier Marit In Tokyo 2021, the two Alexandri sisters Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina came seventh

Only one competition in 2023

But the 25-year-old knows that the competition is also struggling with this. Your choreographies would basically fit well, including the execution. The seventh-placed athletes in Tokyo primarily gained these insights in training, because since participating in the European Championships last year they only had one technical appearance at the beginning of May at the World Cup opener in Montpellier. Other prevented diseases. Triplet sister Vasiliki Alexandri has completed more competitions this year, but the solo will not be held in Poland. Things are getting serious here at the Fukuoka World Cup in mid-July.

There are medal sets in the duet competitions running from Wednesday to Saturday in technique and freestyle, the Olympic quota place is awarded via an overall rating. In addition to the Ukrainians, the couples from Italy, Spain, Greece and France can be expected at the front.

