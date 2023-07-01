European Games: Women skiers without a large hill medal

European Games

Austria’s ski jumpers just missed out on medals in the large hill competition at the European Games in Zakopane. Jacqueline Seifriedsberger took fourth place on Friday, followed by Chiara Kreuzer in fifth place. Slovenia celebrated a double victory with the outstanding Nika Kriznar and Nika Prevc, the German Selina Freitag jumped to bronze.



Austria went empty-handed for the first time in the fourth ski jumping competition, after the ÖSV team had won all gold medals before. Seifriedsberger and Daniel Tschofenig each won the individual competition on the normal hill and together with Sara Marita Kramer and Jan Hörl also the mixed competition.

Kriznar jumped the highest distance in both rounds (137.5 and 132.0 m) and won with 277.4 points. Second-placed Prevc (248.2) after the first round withstood Friday’s attack (245.8). However, with a 130.5 m jump, the German pushed Kreuzer (237.6) off the podium, who was third at half-time and awarded the medal with a jump of 123.5 m. Seifriedsberger (240.9) improved by one place with 130.0 m in the final round, Kramer finished the competition in eighth place.

Three medals for women ski jumpers

For Austria’s ski jumpers, the European Games ended on Friday. The women from Poland take home three medals.

At the end of the matt skipping competitions in Zakopane, the men will jump on the large hill on Saturday (5:30 p.m.).

Women’s ski jumping from the large hill

Final score after two rounds: 1. Nika Kriznar SLO 137.5 / 132.0 277.4 2. Nika Prevc SLO 130.0 / 125.5 248.2 3. Selina Freitag GER 126.5 / 130.5 245.8 4.

Jacqueline Seifriedsberger

AUT

128,0 / 130,0

240,9

5.

Chiara Kreuzer

AUT 128.5 / 123.5 237.6 6. Eirin Maria Kvandal NOR 124.5 / 127.0 228.9 7. Jenny Rautionaho FIN 123.5 / 126.0 227.0 8.

Marita Kramer

AUT 129.0 / 124.0 222.1 9. Katharina Schmid GER 118.0 / 126.0 206.5 10. Josephine Pagnier FROM 117.5 / 124.5 200.1

Julia Muehlbacher

AUT

119,0 / 124,0

196,8

21.

Hannah Wiegele

AUT

111,0 / 110,0

155,4

