European Games: World champion duo has to take a detour

Sylvia Steiner and Richard Zechmeister surprisingly shot their way to gold in the Olympic mixed air pistol competition last October in Cairo. However, they are still a long way from a medal at the 2024 Games, because it is only possible to compete together in Paris on an individual basis. The duo wants to lay the foundation for this at the European Games in Poland.



21.06.2023 22.11

“That’s still a task,” Steiner said. Austria’s Schützenbund (ÖSB) does not yet have a single Olympic quota place, the next chance is this week and next at the European Games on the shooting range in Wroclaw. All Olympic competitions are on the competition program, and a Paris ticket will be awarded for each competition in Poland.

“There are fewer quota places overall, so it’s getting harder,” Zechmeister explained in an interview with APA. At 48, the Burgenlander is not only the oldest in the ÖOC squad, but also a debutant: “This is the first Olympic competition I’ve been to.”

GEPA/Patrick Steiner At the World Championships in Cairo in October, Zechmeister and Steiner win gold in the mixed competition

Two more chances for a quota place

If he, Steiner or one of the other seven nominated red-white-red shooters don’t make it into the quota this time, the next opportunity will come in the second half of August at the World Championships in Baku. There is also a chance in June 2024 via the world rankings, but mixed world championship gold did not count for it.

The last hurdle for the two world champions from Egypt to compete together is an internal one, because Austria’s density in the rifle sector is a lot higher than with pistols. “Whoever gets the quota place will get it with the pistol,” said Zechmeister. “With the rifle, there are several that can be considered.”

