Italy won the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics team competition at the multidisciplinary European Championships in Munich. Asia and Alice D’Amato, Martina Maggio, Giorgia Villa and Angela Andreoli at the end of the four scheduled rotations between beam, parallel bars, vaulting and free body have totaled 165,163 points, ahead of Great Britain (161,164) and Germany (158,430).

«We have done what we know how to do, the problem is knowing how to do it at the right time. 165 points is something really important. Even if there had been Russia, they should have done them, and it is not certain that they will succeed, it is not taken for granted for any team in the world. Today we are deservedly European champions because we have been better than the others ». These are the words of the technical director of the women’s national gymnastics team Enrico Casella after the gold won by Italy in the team competition at the multidisciplinary European Championships underway in Monaco.

«It was a good race, it started well right away, on the vaulting we immediately gave Great Britain two cents in what is their tool – he continued in his analysis – Today there is no note to do, they have managed the situations to the best. The race could only get bad with an injury. We were sure of the strength of the girls, we knew we had a little margin over Great Britain if they had the perfect race ».

Italy returns to win the women’s team event after the success at the Volos European Championship in 2006. “All victories are beautiful, especially in team competitions – concluded Casella – But repeating ourselves is perhaps more beautiful, also because perhaps it is most recent. This is a group cultivated entirely at home, I would say that we have done quite well ».