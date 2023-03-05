Historic double Italian to Europe indoor athletics: Samuel Ceccarelli took the gold in the 60 meters beating Marcell Jacobs, silver. As in the recent Italian championships, the new face of blue speed preceded everyone, after a sensational 6″47 in the semifinal, repeating himself in the race for the medals with 6″48. Ceccarelli immediately took the lead, with an excellent result out of the blocks starting point, and stays in front of everyone until the finish line. The reigning Olympic champion finished behind by 2 cents on the track Istanbul complaining of muscle discomfort immediately after crossing the finish line. Sweden bronze with Henrik Larsson in 6″53. “I don’t know what to say, it seems monotonous but I didn’t expect it but it’s the truth. We are all rivals on the pitch. A beautiful satisfaction, it’s the first time I took part in a European competition and I won. Maybe in a month I will have achieved all of this,” Ceccarelli, 23, told the microphones Rai immediately after the race.

“The opponents were all great champions, I’m the newcomer,” he added. The sprinter, originally from Massathus crowning an incredible season in which he entered with a personal best of 6″72. In eleven races run this year he has always gone under that wall and has improved four times – the last in the semifinal – his personal best. The 6″47 course in Istanbul, by the way, is the seasonal European record and the fifth continental time trial in history. After Pasquale Giannattasio in 1967 in Prague, Stephen Tilli in Budapest thirty years ago and Jacobs in Poland in 2021, Ceccarelli is the fourth Italian to become European champion in the queen race of the speed indoors.

Jacobs has a bitter taste, who for the second time in the space of a few weeks is forced to surrender in the face of the incredible parable of the young Tuscan sprinter. “I was sure it was al top condition, obviously I was hoping it would go to a medal but it wasn’t the gold one. But at least the gold stayed at home,” the olympic champion of the 100 meters in Tokyo. “I gave everything I could, unfortunately he got ahead of me, I’m a little unhappy for me but I’m happy for him. Hats off,” she added. Jacobs appeared not at his best, in pain at one gamba already after the semifinal.

“I was in a little pain, but I didn’t think about it and threw myself into the final even with the risk of not reaching the finish line. If it hadn’t been for him I would have won again, but he won and that’s okay, ”said the Olympic champion. “Now let’s think about the outdoor season with the World Cupwe have one relay race where we can do great things. I’m happy for the team, it’s an honor to be the captain”, concluded the blue. The reference is also to the other medal that arrived on Saturday, the one won by Dariya Derkach who won theargento In the triple jump women with the measure of 14.20 meters centered on the second attempt.