Of Gaia Piccardi

Larissa Iapichino jumps 6.97 new Italian record. The blues of the 4400 (Alice Mangione, Ayomide Folorunso, Anna Polinari and Eleonora Marchiando) take home the silver with the national record

Points victory (places in the top 8 count), at 84 ahead of Great Britain (72.5) and Holland (69) for the first time in history, 20 finalists, 4th place in the medal table with two golds and four silvers. an Italy cubed by the national team coming out of the European indoor championship, the right mix of young players (Iapichino second in the long run at 20 years, the women’s 4×400 silver with record at the amazing speed of 3’28″61 and an average of 25.25 years without forget the 23-year-old Samuele Ceccarelli, capable of beating the Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs in the 60 meters on Saturday) and native (Weir, Derkach).

The celestine company confirms itself at the pace of a changing continent (Norway by Ingebrigtsen and Warholm queen) and, among so much good news, the takeoff of Larissa Iapichino towards the measures that suit her talent one of the best: the last jump of a competition led by a veteran (For the first time in my life I only thought about jumping, it was beautiful) hits the silver behind the British Sawyers with a difference of 3 cm (6,97 against 7 meters), a measure that earned her the new Italian indoor record, overtaking once again

mamma Fiona May (which continues to hold the outdoor one: 7.11), already equaled at 6.91.

Bronze, to understand the value of the final, the world champion in the room, the Serbian Vuleta; fourth Mihambo, Queen of Tokyo. Pap-coach Gianni has an electric beard, Larissa the eyes that shine: I felt competitive, I stayed in the fray, I was feisty and determined. In a word: grown up. I’ve beaten huge athletes, I can’t wait to experience these sensations again. Once the ice with Europe has broken, the world opens up under Larissa’s feet. See also Best of the week: Salah captures the Atletico Madrid Red Devils and wins MVP with Messi leading the best team

Satisfied Stefano Mei, president of the Federatletica: The kids are all doing well, even those who have had an empty joke because in any case you grow with experiences like the Europeans. This is why we wanted to broaden participation. I like the team spirit, the young people are united and have good examples to follow. The most sensational example is Ceccarelli, who beat his legend. But Jacobs as an excellent captain took to the track despite some problems and didn’t go slow, as he ran in 6”50, his personal best time of the season. The road traced by the dt antonio la torre towards the Budapest World Cup and the Paris 2024 Games, right: We’re healthy, I’ve never had any doubts about Larissa’s talent but I don’t want to talk about singles. I’m talking about a very young team that has been able to achieve, in addition to the medals, two best European performances (Ceccarelli and Weir in weight) and three national records (Weir, Iapichino, women’s 4x400m). Our consistency confirmed, let’s move on. And now Italy scares everyone.