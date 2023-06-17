European preliminaries-Arnold World Pokane shoots England to beat Malta 4-0_Sports_CCTV.com

CCTV News: At 02:45 on June 17, Beijing time, England will challenge Malta in the third round of Group C of the European Cup qualifiers. Saka made an own goal in the first half, Arnold made a world wave, Kane made a point shot, and Wilson made a point shot in the second half. In the end, England beat Malta 4-0 in the away game and won three consecutive victories to continue to occupy the top spot in Group C.

In the 9th minute, England quickly counterattacked, Saka passed to the goal from the right, Apapu accidentally scored an own goal, Malta 0-1 England.

In the 28th minute, Madison sent a through ball from the front court and was blocked. Arnold followed up with a world wave goal at the top of the arc. Malta 0-2 England.

[图]European preliminaries-Arnold World Pokane shot England 4-0 Malta

In the 31st minute, Kane was tackled in the penalty area by Jiyomier, and the referee decisively awarded a penalty kick. Then Kane scored a penalty kick and Malta 0-3 England.

In the 83rd minute, Wilson made a cross from the right and hit the defensive player. The referee gave a penalty kick through VAR. Then Wilson took the penalty and scored. Malta 0-4 England.

At the end of the game, England beat Malta 4-0 away.