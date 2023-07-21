EUROPEAN SKYRUNNING CHAMPIONSHIPS | Sportdimontagna.com

More than positive balance for Roberto Mattioli’s Italy who, last weekend in Montnegro, finished 2nd behind Spain with a total of 7 medals among which the individual gold of Cristian Minoggio in the Ultra and that of Lorenzo Beltrami in the final sky.

The continental trial saw a total of twenty-one countries at the start. If the best selections turned out to be those of Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic, Sweden also showed off, finishing in fourth place. A total of 27 medals were awarded across the three disciplines, in the COMBINED (based on VERTICAL and SKY times) and at the Nationals.

For us, in addition to the gold medals of Cristian Minoggio and Lorenzo Beltrami, the bronzes of Camilla Magliano (vertical), Mattia Tanara (ultra) and Giulia Saggin (ultra), as well as the silver of the timeless Corinna Ghirardi (vertical) are worth mentioning.

The balance of Marino Giacomettipresidente ISF (International Skyrunning Federation) «It is very exciting to see so many countries participating – and 19 on points. It is inspiring to see new, young athletes and new countries shine on the podium. The competition was close and the courses, in this new country to skyrunning, were tough and demanding. I would like to thank Marko Nicolic and his Skyrunning Serbia and Montenegro team for excellent and professional organization in planning and executing the events – for the first time in the Balkans and Montenegro, marking an amazing experience for everyone attending the Skyrunning European Championships».

SKYRACE RESULTS

Men

Gold – Lorenzo Beltrami (ITA) 3h17’24”

Argento – Martin Nilsson (SWE) 3h18’48”

Bronze – Alain Santamaria (ESP) 3h20’57”

Donne

Gold – Marta Martinez (ESP) 4h00’17”

Silver – Olivia Magnone (FRA) 4h04’32”

Bronzo – Louise Jernberg (SWE) 4h09’52”

COMBINED

Men

Oro – Martin Nilsson (SVE)

Argento – Alain Santamaria (ESP)

Bronzo – Louis Dumas (FRA)

Donne

Gold – Olivia Magnone (FRA)

Argento – Louise Jernberg (SWE)

Bronze – Ariadne Fenes (AND)

TEAM CLASSIFICATION

Gold – Spain (944 points)

Silver – Italy (916 points)

Bronze – Czech Republic (682 points)

VERTICAL RESULTS

Men

ORO – Louison Coiffet (FRA) – 37’51”

ARGENTO – Louis Dumas (FRA) – 38’25”

BRONZE – Alain Santamaria (ESP) – 38’26”

Donne

ORO – Naiara Irigoyen (ESP) – 44’11”

SILVER – Corinna Ghirardi (ITA) – 44’39”

BRONZE – Camilla Magliano (ITA) – 45’12”

SKYULTRA RESULTS

Men

Gold – Cristian Minoggio (ITA) 6h15’20”

Argento – Tomas Macecek (JUN) 6h24’47”

Bronze – Mattia Tanara (ITA) 6h33’53”

Donne

Oro – Gemma Arenas (ESP) 7h59’05”

Silver – Sandra Sevillano (ESP) 8h03’03”

Bronze – Giulia Saggin (ITA) 8h06’04”

(Credit foto Ian Corless by ISF)

