The idea of one Super League among the major European clubs it is far from over. 22 Sports Management released the preliminary results of an extensive dialogue with stakeholders across Europe on the future of club football.
As also reported by Soccer&Finance10 rules have been drawn up for the new one Super League. The principles on which the idea of the new tournament is based are decidedly closer to those of the national championships, predicting promotions and relegations.
Project for 27 Member States of the European Union
These are the statements made to the team and Bernd ReichartCEO of A22:
“Our aim is to present as soon as possible a sustainable sporting concept for European club competitions, which is accessible for all 27 EU member states. Act for the good of the fans, players and the club.”
Superlega, the 10 new rules
- Competitions based on merit: Based on sporting merit, with clubs subject to promotion and relegation across multiple divisions with a number of participants ranging from 60 to 80 clubs.
- National Tournamentsi: the clubs playing in the Superlega remain fully involved in the national tournaments.
- Improve competitiveness: Giving clubs a minimum of 14 European matches per season would improve revenue stability and predictability.
- Player health in the center: the number of days of European competitions should not be increased compared to that foreseen by the current calendars.
- Competitions run by clubs: European competitions will be managed by clubs and not by third parties, as is the case at national level.
- Better football proficiency: the aspiration is to make the most exciting football event in the world.
- Improving fan experience: enthusiasts at the center of the project.
- Develop and finance women’s football: promote and develop the women’s game by placing it alongside men’s competitions and with investments not only at a professional level, but also for grassroots activities.
- Significant increase in solidarity: minimum amount of 400 million euros per year to non-participating clubs.
- Respect for EU law and values: European football and its stakeholders are called to embrace values, laws and freedoms.