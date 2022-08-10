Rome, 10 August 2022 – Rome European capital of I swim from tomorrow to 21 August with Europeans 2022 which will involve lane swimming, bottom swimming, diving, artistic swimming and diving from great heights. Ten days of great entertainment in four suggestive locations in the Italian capital. The lane swimming and the dives will take place in Piazza Lauro de Bosis at the Foro Italico, nearby, at the Foro park, there will be dives from great heights and at the Nicola PIetrangeli stadium the artistic swimming, as regards the bottom swimming the competitions will take place at Lido di Ostia. Great location for a great Italian show.

Federica Pellegrini dives into the pool with the dog Lea, mascot of the European swimming championships

Protagonists

Italy, without Russia due to the war in Ukraine, aims to win the medal table. In the latest review a Budapest 27 total podiums arrived with 5 golds, 9 silvers and 13 bronzes, but the godmother Federica Pellegrini believes in the double figures of the finest metal. Italy deploys its own tips, starting with Gregorio Paltrinieri who will split between lane swimming and bottom swimming, Romanchuk and Wellbrock the most accredited rivals and Greg aims for five medals in five races. Great attention also for the world champion Thomas Ceccon who will compete on 50 and 100 backstrokes against the young Pole Masiuk. In the frog, another big one, namely Martinenghi that he will not have in front of him Peaty but will have to pay attention to Kamminga . In the women’s field, the eyes will be focused above all on two absolute protagonists. It will be Simona Quadarella who will face 800 and 1500 freestyle, while the young Benedetta Pilate will be staged on 50 and 100 breaststroke.

Where to see them on TV

Rich programming tv for the continental review: a double direct is in fact foreseen in clear that a payment . The state tv will use the channels Rai Sport Hd, digital 58, and Rai Due for the daily live of the races, streamed on Raiplay. As for the pay TV, live races on Sky Sport 1 e Sky Sport Arena, in streaming su Sky Go.

