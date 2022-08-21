Home Sports European swimming championships: Acerenza gold in 10 km in open water, Paltrinieri off the podium. Silver for Taddeucci in the women’s 10 km
Sports

by admin
Great feat by Domenico Acerenza on the roof of Europe of the 10 km open water race. Off the podium the reigning world champion Gregorio Paltrinieri.
Acerenza, 27 years old from Potenza of the Fiamme Oro, was superlative in the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea in front of the crowded beach of Ostia on the last day of the European Swimming Championships in Rome. The blue touched first of all, scoring 1 hour 50’33 “, Silver and bronze to the French Marc-Antoine Olivier (1h50’37”) and Logan Fontaine (1h50’39 “). Acerenza yesterday won the silver in the 5 km won by Paltrinieri who today ran into the «no» day. The champion of the Fiamme Oro was seventh at 39 “1 behind the winner, his teammate Domenico Acerenza who stopped the time trials in 1 hour 50’33”. Paltrinieri over the 10 km distance, an Olympic race, he presented himself as a reigning world champion.

Taddeucci’s silver
Ginevra Taddeucci won the silver medal in the 10 km open water at the European swimming championships, held at the Lido of Ostia. The blue with a time of 2h01’13 “15 was preceded by Leonie Antonia Beck (2h01” 15), third the Portuguese Angelica Andrè (2h01’16 “4). Fifth Rachele Bruni, seventh Giulia Gabbrielleschi.

