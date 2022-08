ROME. Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani won the silver medal in the 3-meter synchro at the European Diving Championships, scheduled in Rome. The blue couple with a score of 260.76 was preceded by the German duo Lena Hentschel and Tina Putzel (281.16), third the Swedish couple Emilia Garip Nilsson and Elna Widerstyrom (257.70).