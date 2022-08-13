The path of European superpower of Italian swimming continues, the third day of competitions brought 3 gold: Ruggiero-Minisini, Paltrinieri and Pilato. The Romanian teenager broke a record that had lasted since 2009

Blue that cannot be bluer. This Roman edition of the Europeans is increasingly registered for Italy. Twenty medals after three days of competitions, nine golds, seven silvers and four bronzes. A journey as a European superpower. Already in the afternoon the first smiles. First the bronze of Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro in the synchro, two free specialties. Then, the gold of Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero in the free mixed duo. For Giorgio this is the second gold, and it is not over yet.

Emotions — The time to cross Viale delle Olimpiadi and the entrance to the Swimming Stadium gives other emotions. The most important technically is given by David Popovici, the 17-year-old Romanian who beats the world record in the 100 style, owned by the Brazilian Cesar Cielo from the distant 2009 World Cup, with 46 ”91 in this very same pool: the new phenomenon of world swimming it is 5 cents less, 46 ”91 and wins gold amidst the jubilation of the crowd that was able to attend a real event. In the same race, bronze for our Miressi. After the great blue double arrives in the 100 breaststroke: the favorite Benedetta Pilato wins in front of her friend Lisa Angelini.

Baby — The last race of today’s program gives two more Azzurri on the podium: the immense Greg Paltrinieri wins the 800 style in 7’40 “86 in front of the German Martens and the surprising Roman Lorenzo Galossi (7’43” 37, new world record Juniors), the youngest of the entire Italian team. See also Bilic: Fighting again in Guangzhou City is an opportunity for us to look forward to Guoan and Yu Yang's contract extension

August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 22:07)

