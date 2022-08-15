Artistic swimming is now a gold mine. Thanks to Giorgio Minisini who also today climbs on the top step of the podium with the free solo exercise (after the one in the free solo and in the duo paired with Lucrezia Ruggiero). Two other silvers then come from the workaholic of artistic swimming Linda Cerruti, who adds the medal to the collection in the free solo and then joins the team (Domiziana Cavanna, Costanza Di Camillo, Costanza Ferro, Gemma Galli, Marta Iacoacci, Marta Murru, Enrica Piccoli , Federica Sala, Francesca Zunino, Veronica Gallo, Isotta Sportelli the other nine companions) to collect that of the combined, both times behind Ukraine.

Pellegrini

—

From Pietrangeli to the Swimming Stadium. Here too the day is tinged with gold, thanks to Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Lorenzo Zazzeri, Manuel Frigo who finish in front of everyone in the 4x100m. The silver comes from Silvia Scalia in the 50 back: 27 years old, she trains in Verona with Matteo Giunta (former coach and husband of Federica Pellegrini at the end of the month) and it is an unexpected medal. Finally, the 33 year old Luca Pizzini, bronze in the 200 breaststroke, also trained by Giunta, so much so that Pellegrini, godmother in the stands, is caught by the cameras moved by the friend’s medal. Meanwhile, the medal continues to be updated continuously. Italy has already won 26 medals (11 golds, 10 silvers, 5 bronzes) after four days of competition. Crazy.