European Swimming Championships: Kreundl reaches final with top time

Kreundl only had to admit defeat to Abbie Wood in the semifinals; the Brit achieved a time of 2:06.02. Third place went to Katie Shanahan, another athlete from Great Britain. In her second European Championship final in Otopeni, Kreundl is one of the contenders for a place on the podium with this top time; it would be her first medal at a major event. “That would crown my career,” said the 26-year-old, who missed Lisa Zaiser’s ancient record (2014) by just 0.12 seconds.

“I’m really speechless,” explained Kreundl. “I did a lot well in this semi-final. It was solid in the morning and I knew there was still something in there. It was just over the Austrian record and that is definitely the goal for tomorrow. It wasn’t quite there yet, I choked a little on the last 50, which could be improved. Then we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

European Short Course Championship: Kreundl in the final of the 200 m individual medley

Lena Kreundl confidently made it into the final of the 200 m individual medley at the European Short Course Championships in Otopeni in Romania today. The Austrian swam the second fastest time.

Rothbauer just slips into the final

Meanwhile, Rothbauer barely made it into the final in the 200 m breaststroke with a time of 2:06.35 minutes. “By reaching the final, I have achieved the minimum goal here at the European Championships,” said Rothbauer. “It is clear to me that the time is not good. I’ve been two seconds over my best time the whole time. I can’t complain about what I’ve trained in the last few weeks, with police work and everything. I don’t have any great expectations for the final, but I’m hoping for further improvement. I’m glad I get another chance.”

EM schedule in ORF Sport +

December 9th, 5:50 p.m

December 10th, 4:55 p.m

It wasn’t enough for the other two OSV athletes in the semi-finals to make it to the final. Alexander Trampitsch finished 13th in the 200 m freestyle race with Romanian superstar David Popovici in 1:45.34 minutes, Iris Julia Berger swam in her third European Championship semi-final in Otopeni over the 100 m dolphin as in the preliminary heat (58.00 ) again with a personal best time of 57.88 minutes in twelfth place.

Auböck spares himself for 800 m crawl

Felix Auböck also made it to the semifinals confidently in the 200 m freestyle. Auböck (14th/1:46.20 mins) decided not to take part in the 800 m crawl scheduled for Saturday. “It was important not to waste too much energy, but still maintain the rhythm of the competition,” said the seventh-place finisher in the 400 m freestyle at the European Championships on Tuesday. The Lower Austrian had already described the 200 m distance in the run-up to the European Championships as not being ideal for him on the short course.

Lukas Edl was somewhat unexpectedly eliminated from his European Championship debut after his previous performances in the 50 m Delfin. The 17-year-old finished 19th in 23.34 seconds. Heiko Gigler didn’t get going here either, finishing in 23.69 seconds. 27th, 28th place in the 100 m Delfin was taken by European Championship debutant Fabienne Pavlik in 1:01.12 minutes.

OSV team and program

Iris Julia Berger, Marijana Lucic, Lena Kreundl, Lena Opatril, Fabienne Pavlik; Felix Auböck, Lukas Edl, Heiko Gigler, Luca Karl, Luka Mladenovic, Leon Opatril, Andreas Rizek, Bernhard Reitshammer, Christopher Rothbauer, Alexander Trampitsch

Framework schedule: heats from 8:30 a.m., final session from 5:00 p.m

Saturday: 50 m Breaststroke M (Reitshammer), 200 m Kraul F (Berger, Kreundl, Opatril), 100 m Kraul M (Gigler, Opatril, Trampitsch), 100 m Individual Medley M (Edl, Gigler, Mladenovic, Reitshammer), 50 m Delfin F (Jelic, Pavlik), 4 x 50 m Kraul Mixed (Austria), 800 m Kraul M (Auböck, Karl)Sunday: 400 m Kraul F (Opatril)

Share this: Facebook

X

