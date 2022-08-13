ROME. Third day of competitions at the European swimming championships: Italy, at the top of the medal table, is looking for more gold. Lucrezia Ruggiero and Giorgio Minisini won the gold medal in the mixed free duo at the European synchronized swimming championships in Rome. The Azzurri finished with 89.7333, five points more than Spain. Bronze for Slovakia. It is the seventh gold for Italy in Rome 2022, the second for Minisini after yesterday’s one in the individual.

The finals

From 6 pm the finals starting from 200 meters back, with our Lorenzo Mora and Matteo Restivo. Then the 100 meters Freestyle with Alessandro Miressi and Lorenzo Zazzeri, the 100 meters breaststroke women, with the favorite Benedetta Pilato and Lisa Angiolini. And again the women’s 4×100 Freestyle Style. And finally, the 800m Freestyle Style – with Gregorio Paltrinieri and Lorenzo Galossi.

Updates

16:30 – Sincro, Minisini and Ruggiero gold in the free mixed duo



16:00 – Sincro, Cerruti and Ferro bronze in the free duo

10:25 – 400 medley, Cusinato and Franceschi in the final