First medal for Italy at the European swimming championships in Rome. The blue of the synchro won the silver in the team coach with a score of 90.3772. The Italian team, made up of Domiziana Cavanna, Linda Cerruti, Costanza Di Camillo, Costanza Ferro, Gemma Galli, Marta Iacoacci, Marta Murro and Enrica Piccoli, was preceded by Ukraine, gold with 92.5106 points. Bronze to France with 88.0093 points.

At the Foro Italico the Inaugural Ceremony in the afternoon, the two world champions, Filippo Magnini and Massimiliano Rosolino, officially opened the event. Godmother of this edition Federica Pellegrini, queen of swimming with 130 absolute titles and 5 Olympic finals.

But the good morning in the pool of the European Swimming Championships respected the predictions of the eve. The opening morning, in fact, saw the row of qualified Azzurri for semifinals and finals, filling all the places allowed by the regulation (maximum two athletes per nation from the semifinals) and leaving out, despite qualifying times Sofia Morino and Costanza Cocconcelli in the 100 women’s freestyle and Simone Cerasuolo and Andrea Castello in the men’s 100 breaststroke. In the 50 breaststroke, however, Lorenzo Gargani and Matteo Rivolta excluded because they came behind Piero Codia and Thomas Ceccon.

Next, then, Silvia Di Pietro and Chiara Tarantino in the women’s 100 freestyle; Alberto Razzetti and Pier Andrea Matteazzi, with an arm in arm finish, in the 400 medley men; Margherita Panziera and Federica Toma in the women’s 200 backstrokes; Nicolò Martinenghi and Federico Poggio, first and third total time in the men’s 100 breaststroke; the absolute dominatrix Simona Quadarella and Martina Rita Caramignoli (fourth overall time) in the women’s 800 freestyle. Today only for Razzetti and Matteazzi it will already be time for the finals, for all the others in the semifinals.

On the morning of their debut the 4 × 200 relay races for both women and men took place: the first, composed of Alice Mizzau, Linda Caponi and the twins Noemi and Antonietta Cesarano, finished in third place; the second, made up of Filippo Megli, Matteo Ciampi, Gabriele Detti and Lorenzo Galossi, won the final sprint against France. Appointment for both of them already in the afternoon for the final.

The semifinals and possible medals today

Swimming 18.00 / semifinal – 50 butterfly M

Swimming 18.07 / semifinal – 100 sl F

Swimming 18.16 / finale – 400 misti M

Swimming 18.25 / semifinal – 200 backstroke F

Swimming 18.35 / semifinal – 100 breaststroke M

Swimming 18.51 / finale – 4×200 sl F

Swimming 19.04 / finale – 4×200 sl M