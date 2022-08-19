Home Sports European Tour third round! Brownie’s chasing hat is quite old-fashioned_Tour_1_CBA
European Tour third round! Brownie's chasing hat is quite old-fashioned

2022-08-19
European Tour third game!Brownie's chasing hat is quite old-fashioned

Live it, August 19th. The California Basketball Club (California Basketball Club), led by NBA star LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny, ushered in the third game of the AXE Euro Tour European tour today, against the Stellazzurra team.

In this game, Bronny James sent a chase shot, which was very exciting, and in the end he also won with the team 60-57.

