Second gold for Jonathan Milan at the European track cycling championships in Grenchen: after the team one, the individual one joins in comeback: the favorite Bigham beat

The blue (second world champion)in command after the first 1000 meters, at the passage to 3000 he accused a second of delay compared to the opponent ma in the last kilometer managed to make the difference and win in 4’03”744 (4’05”860 for Bigham). Thursday on the first day of the event, gold of Italy in the team pursuit with Filippo Ganna, Simone Consonni, Manlio Moro and Milan, and with Consonni in the race for points.

