Beach volleyball, the two Oltrepadane have not disfigured against more mature rivals Training in Salice, the Italian flag, the role of the coach: the steps of the ascent

LOUTRAKI (Greece)

A week ago, coming down from the top step of the podium in Caorle with the Under 18 championship on their chest, Asia Aliotta and Linda Moretti, athletes of Beach volley Oltrepo and Rivanazzano Volley club, would probably have signed for that sparkling ninth place with which they closed the their first adventure in a European Under 18 beach volleyball championship. But in the heart and in dreams there is room for travel without borders and without limits that, who knows, maybe soon they could also materialize.

It is a great feat, made even more robust by the path and the starting group, the one in which Asia and Linda had to deal with Belgium, in the end placed fifth, and with the Netherlands, which even finished third in the list. of the 32 participants. And if the only three defeats of Asia and Linda came only with these two teams and then with the outgoing champion Switzerland, who finished sixth, that’s why that ninth place, conquered despite two years less than the age limit of the competition, becomes almost huge and a promise for a next time that will be forthcoming. A challenge to be faced with an extra year of experience, not only on the identity card.

Sacrifices and passion

It is striking to think that all this is the result of a project bordering on the utopian, embraced with strength, unconditionally, made up of daily hard work and sacrifices that, when one is in the midst of adolescence, can weigh even more.

Under the sun of the sand of the Golf Club of Salice Terme, slowly everything took shape and not only in the impressive results from very early on, such as the Under 16 championship won a year ago playing with over a year of age less than the limit. The key to much, if not everything, is having been able to make that goal not an arrival, but a restart, a test to convince oneself that much more could and can be achieved.

The rest is only apparently recent news with many won stages, the call-up to the blue team, the victory of the Under 18 championship, the choice of the federal technicians to send Asia and Linda to represent Italy at the European Championship in Greece and now the ninth. final place.

Apparently, because behind it there is another year of hard work, of exhausting workouts of hours every day, of adequate nutrition, of sacrifices made, however, with serene determination.

The merits of the coach

And now that summer is ending with these right moments of glory and that Asia and Linda are returning home today to go to school, it is perhaps time to also remember that this crazy project came true was the first to dream and then built inch by inch, oblivious to the surrounding skepticism.

There is the signature of that old Gascon of Samuele Fioretta at the bottom of this splendid story, of someone who, at the turn of the age of forty, is still in his underwear on the volleyball and beach fields, playing and training, always with that light-hearted approach. and ironic to act as a necessary mask and an indispensable cap to that creative internal whirlpool of passions and feelings that if you let them come out too much, bye. –

Fabio Babetto