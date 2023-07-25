Home » European U18, Italy knocked out with Spain. Round of 16 with Slovenia
An excellent performance by the Under 18 national team is not enough to achieve the second success at the European Championship underway in Niš (Serbia) until 30 July. In the third match of the first phase, coach Capobianco’s team was overtaken by Spain (78-72) and thus closed group D in third place.

Tomorrow rest day, Wednesday evening at 20.30 the eighth final against Slovenia, second in group C behind the hosts Serbia.

Dame Sarr is the best scorer for Italy with 22 points, also Francesco Ferrari (14) and Timoty Van Der Knapp (11) in double figures.

The Azzurri even reached a 10-point lead in the first half but Spain did well to close the gap before the long break and then took the lead in the third quarter. Coach Capobianco’s team never gave up and with just over a minute to play they found the triple of the tie with Ferrari at 67. Then the 11-5 put together by the Spaniards was decisive, with 2.20 Aday Mara in great evidence (in the end 23 points and 12 rebounds)

Spain-Italy 78-72 (18-24; 18-12; 21-12; 21-24)
Spain: Garmendia 2 (1/3, 0/1), Gonzalez* 12 (3/5, 0/3), Langarita* 8 (3/7, 0/3), Mara* 23 (7/14), Martinez* 5 (1/5, 0/2), Barbera 2 (1/1), Foigueiras 5 (1/1, 1/1), Mari 3 (1/2 is 3), Saint-Supery 11 (3/4, 0 /1), Salo, Vicente 5 (1/1, 1/2), Vidarte* 2 (1/1, 0/1). All. Zamora
Italy: Torresani* 9 (2/7, 1/5), Conte ne, Miccoli 6 (1/3, 1/2), Tadiotto, Sarr* 22 (4/10, 4/9), Pozzato 2 (1/4), Van der Knapp 11 (2/2, 2/3), Marangon* 6 (3/12, 0/3), D’Amelio 2 (1/2), Ferrari* 14 (5/7 , 1/3), Greppi* (0/2), Zanetti ne. All. Capobianco

