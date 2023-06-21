European Under-21 Championship: Five players to watch as 2023 tournament begins

Mykhailo Mudryk has made 17 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in an £89m transfer in JanuaryDates: 21 June to 8 July Host countries: Romania and GeorgiaCoverage: Match reports and features on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Under-21 European Championship gets under way this week and offers a chance for the next generation of superstars to show their skills on the international stage.

The competition begins on Wednesday with England looking to win the trophy for the first time since 1984 – and here are five players who might grab the headlines in Georgia and Romania.

Mykhailo Mudryk (Ukraine, winger)

It is odd to class a player as “one to watch” when they have been bought for £89m but that is exactly what Mykhailo Mudryk is.

The winger was chased by both Arsenal and Chelsea but ended up joining the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

However, things have not gone well for Mudryk since his move to Stamford Bridge as he adapted to life in the Premier League, making 15 appearances and starting just seven times.

The Ukrainian has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent and sees the tournament as a chance to get some competitive game time and find some form before the new season under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mudryk has already represented the senior Ukrainian side in this international break and there is lots more to come from an electric winger who has played less than 100 senior professional games.

Levi Colwill (England, centre-half)

Levi Colwill (second from left) trained with the England senior team earlier this month

It has already been an excellent season for Levi Colwill. The 20-year-old centre-back impressed with standout performances while on loan at Brighton from Chelsea and helped the Seagulls qualify for the Europa League.

Those performances have reportedly seen Brighton bid £40m for the defender, who is the latest product off the Cobham talent line. But Chelsea have made it clear they have no intention to sell Colwill and see him as part of their squad next season under Pochettino.

Colwill’s progression has not stopped at club level. While he was at St George’s Park as part of an England Under-21 preparation camp he was asked to train with the senior squad following the withdrawals of Lewis Dunk and Jude Bellingham.

Manager Gareth Southgate has praised the defender’s “mentality and temperament”.

Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany, forward)

Youssoufa Moukoko is one of the brightest young strikers in Europe.

He holds the records for the youngest player to play in the Bundesliga as well as the youngest player to score in the competition, and is the youngest player to feature in the Champions League.

The 18-year-old has already represented the senior German side, playing at the World Cup in Qatar. He is a regular for his club side Borussia Dortmund and scored seven league goals for them last season.

Former Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who netted 52 goals for Manchester City as they won the Treble, says the Cameroon-born forward is already better than him when they were the same age.

That is high praise for Moukoko who could develop into one of the most feared goal scorers in the game.

Sandro Tonali (Italy, midfielder)

Sandro Tonali played for AC Milan in the Champions League semi-finals against Inter Milan

This will be the last chance Sandro Tonali has to represent Italy Under-21s – the 23-year-old will be one of the oldest players at the tournament.

The central midfielder is a key part of AC Milan’s side and already has a Scudetto medal in his trophy cabinet.

Tonali was part of the Milan side that reached the Champions League semi-finals and his performances have attracted the attention of clubs from across Europe, including some in the Premier League.

He is a tireless midfielder and has played nearly 300 games in his career since starting out at Brescia in 2017.

Tonali will be an important leader for Italy as they look to progress from a tough group which features a talented France squad.

Rayan Cherki (France, attacking midfielder)

It is hard to believe Rayan Cherki is still only 19. It seems as though the attacking midfielder has been around forever, following his debut for Lyon in 2019 aged just 16.

Cherki joins a long list of high-profile players to have come through Lyon’s academy system, including Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Anthony Martial, Hatem Ben Arfa and Alexandre Lacazette.

As with all ‘wonderkids’, Cherki has been linked with a number of top teams across Europe and there has reportedly been interest from Paris St-Germain and Newcastle recently.

The France Under-21 squad is packed with quality, but after being given the number 10 shirt it looks as though Cherki will be given the chance to showcase his talent at this tournament.