European Union Mercosur negotiations | Lula talks with Pedro Sánchez and confirms that he will go to the Summit of the European Union and Celac

Brasilia

05/07/2023 a las 23:08

CEST

The main obstacles to the text agreed upon in 2019 by both blocs are due to Mercosur’s refusal to accept an annex document presented this year by the EU, which establishes new guarantees in environmental matters.

The Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, spoke this Wednesday with the head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, to whom he confirmed that will attend the summit that the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) will hold this month in Brussels.

According to an official note, in the telephone conversation they also discussed the ongoing negotiations to try to conclude the trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, whose respective pro tempore presidencies Sánchez and Lula exercise in the second half of 2023.

Until now, Lula had questioned his attendance at the EU-Celac summit, which has already been considered by both blocks as an opportunity to try to give a new “political impetus” to the agreement with Mercosur, which both the Brazilian leader and the Spanish have said that They would like to finish this year.

According to the note released by the Brazilian Presidency, Sánchez also invited Lula to accompany him at the opening of a business forum that will be held in Brussels on July 17, one day before the EU-Celac Summit.

The statement did not specify what was discussed by both leaders on the negotiations between the EU and Mercosur, a bloc made up of Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, which held its semi-annual summit on Tuesday, with some objections regarding that agreement.

The main obstacles to the text agreed in 2019 by both blocks go through Mercosur’s refusal to accept an annexed document presented this year by the EU, which establishes new guarantees in environmental matters.

This document was considered by Lula as a “threat” to the agricultural producers of Mercosur, a block that, as confirmed this Tuesday at its biannual summit, held in Puerto Iguazú (Argentina), is working on a response that, in the words of the Brazilian president, It should be “forceful”.

Lula’s government has also expressed some misgivings about the government procurement chapter of the text agreed in 2019, which is shared by Argentina and on which Paraguay and Uruguay have not expressed a clear position.

The Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou, did express his “pessimism” about the agreement with the EU at the Mercosur summit and regretted that it has been discussed for “25 years”, something that he considered “it is not logical in the modern world“.

“We know what we have for and against. Let’s clear the obstacles to be able to finish it”Lacalle Pou urged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

