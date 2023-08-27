European Volleyball, Italy qualifies for the quarterfinals – breaking latest news

by Pierfrancesco Catucci

Mazzanti’s girls win again and detach the pass for the next round of the European Championship: some difficulties in the first set but Spain is also archived (25-23, 25-22, 25-19)

The result is the same as in the other five matches, the way it comes a little less. Davide Mazzanti’s Italy also beat Spain 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the round of 16 and on Monday evening they will challenge France (who beat Romania with a bit of effort in the afternoon 3-1). In the Palazzo Wanny in Florence – still sold out as for the group matches in Verona, Monza and Turin – the Azzurri are experiencing a few moments of breathlessness for the first time in this European Championship. On the other hand, this team needed to suffer a little to start breathing that necessary thrill again when the matches get more complicated and Spain, which relies on the opposite Martinez Vela, tries to break through the blue resistance for two sets.

At a distance, however, Italy comes out in all its quality. When things get serious, Antropova (starter again after the minor muscle discomfort that kept her out in the last two outings) swings her arm and punches the opponent’s wall. Playing in the center, even forced, works at times and this is an element that can make the coach smile who has been working for months to bring his national team’s style of play closer to that of men’s volleyball. And it’s no coincidence that, compared to past years, the distribution of balls in attack (previously very unbalanced on Egonu ) is now more balanced.

The match

The only change in training compared to the first releases is Free Parish instead of Fersino. For the rest, Mazzanti confirms Orro as dribbler, Antropova as opposite, Pietrini and Sylla as spikers, Lubian and Danesi as central players. The blues immediately put their foot down on the accelerator, at the cost of risking (and making a mistake) something. The incisive service, the wall as well, only the details under construction remain to be filed, starting with a dancer reception. Spain, however, is not there to act as sparring partner: the opposite De Paula Viana finds good continuity in attack and the blues, despite the double substitution with Bosio and Egonu, are in a bit of trouble. Over the distance, and when there is time to recover, Italy raises the engine revs again and finds the hot ball player in the usual Antropova. And that are worth the first partial. Italy is more concrete in the second set: the game in the center gives good guarantees and the Azzurri seem to go on automatic pilot. At the climax, however, some uncertainty allows the Spaniards to reopen the set, but the final acceleration is worth the 2-0. Acceleration that continues by inertia even in the third set, with Spain lowering their defenses and letting themselves be overwhelmed by an Italy that travels in full sail until 3-0 which is worth the pass for the quarter-finals on Monday evening.

