Cinque pali

It was a fun game and decided by the episodes, with Austria that can complain for the three posts hit, the first at 0-0 by Georgieva. At 25 ‘, however, the result was unlocked with the right plate of Lina Magull, on an assist from Klara Buhl. Germany almost doubled after 15 seconds of the restart but equalized the score with Gwinn’s left that pardoned Zinsberger. Second crossbar for Austria in the 53rd minute with Dunst, but there were even three woods because Puntigam from inside the area hit the post at Frohms beat. In the 78th minute, Buhl came close to scoring the long-range goal that would have ended the game, but in this case the crossbar was friends with Austria. To close the accounts was a mistake by Zinsberger who, in the construction from the bottom, returned to Alexandra Popp: fourth goal in four games for the German (who had always stamped also in group matches) and semifinal in her pocket.