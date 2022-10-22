Home Sports European women: Irma Testa wins gold for 57 kg
Sports

European women: Irma Testa wins gold for 57 kg

by admin
European women: Irma Testa wins gold for 57 kg

The boxer from Torre Annunziata after obtaining the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics is reconfirmed by winning the continental championships in Montenegro (for the second time)

For the second time in her career, Irma Testa wins the gold medal at the European Championships. The first time in Spain, in 2019, she now repeats herself in Montenegro, beating Bulgarian Svetlana Staneva in the final with a unanimous verdict (5-0).

predestined

The blue, nicknamed “Butterfly” by maestro Lucio Zurlo, writes yet another chapter of a career full of firsts. In 2016 in Rio, she was the first Italian boxer to participate in an Olympics. Five years later, in Tokyo, she takes home the first historic Olympic medal, winning the bronze. In between, she won the women’s European Championship in Alcobendas in 2019, a title defended today, taking home gold in the Budva final.

October 22, 2022 (change October 22, 2022 | 19:44)

© breaking latest news

See also  U17 Women's World Cup China loses to Colombia

You may also like

De Rossi, the dedication: ‘This Spal victory is...

Horner: “Red Bull didn’t get any advantage on...

Boxing, European women: gold for Irma Testa in...

Premier: Haaland and De Bruyne bring City back...

Old Wild West: there is another positive at...

Boxing: De Carolis-Scardina, revenge in January

WTT Macau match Chen Xingtong reversed Ito Mima...

Brignone: “I worked a lot in the Cup...

Treviso Basket in front of Virtus Bologna: “We...

Let’s go! Ronaldo’s social media said that Manchester...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy