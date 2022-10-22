For the second time in her career, Irma Testa wins the gold medal at the European Championships. The first time in Spain, in 2019, she now repeats herself in Montenegro, beating Bulgarian Svetlana Staneva in the final with a unanimous verdict (5-0).

predestined

—

The blue, nicknamed “Butterfly” by maestro Lucio Zurlo, writes yet another chapter of a career full of firsts. In 2016 in Rio, she was the first Italian boxer to participate in an Olympics. Five years later, in Tokyo, she takes home the first historic Olympic medal, winning the bronze. In between, she won the women’s European Championship in Alcobendas in 2019, a title defended today, taking home gold in the Budva final.