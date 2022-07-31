London (England), July 31, 2022 – Big party at Wembley for Englandwho graduated champion of Europe from women’s soccer. In the final of the continental tournament, in front of just over 87 thousand spectators and the jubilant Prince William, the lionesses beat the additionalfor 2-1, the Germania. After the 1-1 in regulation time, Kelly’s touch in the scrum was decisive.

The race

In front there were the best attack of the tournament, that is the English one, with 20 goals to his credit before the final, and the best defense, the German one, with an own goal and zero goals conceded in the event. Very fragmented game, with several fouls in midfield. First chance of the match, at 26 ‘, in favor of Germany, dangerous on the development of a corner with half England, however, to make a wall on the goal line. The British response came in the 38th minute with striker White, who kicked over the crossbar from a good position.

At the beginning of the second half the new entry Wassmuth kicked weakly from inside the area, with the ball in the arms of the British goalkeeper Earps. Immediately after, Germany became very dangerous with Magull: right from an excellent position, to the side of a whisker. At 17 ‘England’s first goal: a winning spoon from new entry Toone. Germany reacted promptly and 21 ‘Huth hit the corner in goal. At 34 ‘the equalizer of the Germans, signed by Magull with a left-handed platter from two steps. After the 1-1 in regulation time, a match “blocked” in extra time, until the decisive 2-1 of the English scored in the scrum by Kelly, who also entered the second half. The “lionesses” thus enter the golden register of the event, which up to now has seen eight victories for Germany, two for Norway, one for Sweden and one for Holland.

The best result of Italy at the European Championships is the second place in 1993. A bit of Italy, however, was also present in today’s final, with Paolo Valeri and Maurizio Mariani in the Var and, above all, with the English Alessia Russo, of origin siciliane, on stage this evening from 11 ‘of the restart. Football’s Coming Home: this time yes, the British can sing in celebration, after the men’s European Championship of 2021, won by Italy, on penalties, again at Wembley, against England.