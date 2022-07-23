There is the stamp of Linda Sembrant on the victory of Sweden, who with a goal in the 92nd minute beats Belgium and detaches the ticket for the semi-final of the European Championship, where on Tuesday she will face the hosts England. The Juventus defender avenges the many Italian team-mates in black and white who were eliminated by Belgium four days ago. At Wigan & Leigh, under the flood, in what should have been Italy’s quarter-final, Belgium by organization proved to be worth a place among the top eight in Europe but, just when extra time seemed to come, it arrived Sembrant’s goal that sparked the Swedish party.

the match

—

The Swedes had also scored a goal in the first half, taking advantage of a quick rebound from goalkeeper Lindahl: Blackstenius, thrown towards Evrard’s goal, kicked on goal, but the control of the Var was decisive, which signaled a millimeter position offside. While never shooting in the mirror (against Sweden’s eight shots, 34 total), Belgium seemed well placed and clung to the saves of Evrard, one of the best European goalkeepers beyond the two penalties saved in the first two games against Iceland and France. In the last assault before extra time, Bjorn tried first on Asllani’s corner kick: the ball remained in the area and Sembrant was the fastest to put in the net. Tomorrow, the quarter-finals will end with France-Holland: whoever wins, on Wednesday will find Germany.