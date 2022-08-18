After the gold at the Tokyo Olympics and Eugene’s appointment with the glory at the World Championships failed, Gianmarco Tamberi does not stop and on the contrary redeems himself at the European Championships in Munich: the blue jumps 2.30, winning the title of champion of ‘ Europe. This is the second continental gold after that of Amsterdam 2016. Today, which began in the rain, was another great undertaking for Gimbo. But with him there is no doubt: we fly.

(afp)

The blue has imposed himself with authority and, after having signed the success, overcoming the winning measure on the first attempt, he went to celebrate with his future wife in the stands, showing everyone the gesture of the wedding ring. Later he failed the 2.32 and 2.33, tempted only for pleasure, with the gold medal already in his pocket.

Gimbo triumphed in front of the German Tobias Poyte and the Ukrainian Andriy Protsenko, who stopped at 2.27. The embrace on the mattress at the end of the match between Tamberi and Protsenko is symbolic. Marco Fassinotti was immediately eliminated at 2.18. The next European Championships will be held in Rome in June 2024. And who knows what surprises the young man from the Marches will have in store for us.