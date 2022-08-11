He is almost ashamed when he passes into the mixed zone. You can see that he is not used to cameras and microphones. But Pier Andrea Matteazzi must stop and tell about this bronze medal in the 400 medley which is as unexpected as it is beautiful. Unexpected for predictions, but perhaps not for him. “I was fine from the morning, I knew I could play an important chance – he says -. It was my first medal at an international level, and won in front of my audience. What a sight when I heard the roar of people in the pool during the race. I can’t find the words to describe the emotions but it’s really a dream come true for me. Hearing and singing the hymn for me and ‘Razzo’ was something indescribable. We are friends, I’m really happy for him too ”.