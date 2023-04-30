L’EuroVelo 1better known as the Atlantic Coast Route or Atlantic Cost Routeis the first of 14 ciclovie that make up the EuroVelo Network, the project born from the partnership between the ECF (European Cyclists’ Federation) and European institutions to facilitate the discovery of Europe on the bike.

L’Atlantic Cost Route starts (or ends, you choose the direction) at the northernmost point of continental Europe: it goes from the North Cape, in Norway, to Sagres, in Portugal, for a total of 8,000 kilometres in which Scotland, Ireland, Wales, England, France and Spain are also touched.

As you may have already guessed, the journey cannot be completed exclusively with the simple aid of the bicycle. The travel by ferry they come in handy both in Norway and the British Isles, not forgetting that sea transport is essential to connect Scandinavia with the UK and the UK with France.

EuroVelo 1, cycling from the North Cape to Portugal

The first 2400 kilometers are a succession of typically Nordic landscapes, ranging from snow-covered woods where not a living soul crosses, to the picturesque fishing villages of the Lofoten Islands, connected to each other by a series of tunnels and road bridges. The must are obviously the characteristic norwegian fjordsi, but a stop is also planned in Trondheim, the ancient capital with its wooden houses. Once in Bergen, the bike is then placed in the hold and sailed for about thirty hours towards Aberdeen, on the north-eastern coast of Scotland.

Cornwall, UK

Credits: Flickr/Sludge G

From here, proceeding south, the climate becomes milder, even if the rain practically becomes a constant travel companion. It initially cuts across the poetics Scottish moors (800 kilometres, dotted with splendid castles), and then proceed zig-zagging towards Ireland (1300 kilometres), on tracks which caress the cliffs of moher, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The Great Britain-Eire-Great Britain loop includes two medium-length ferry crossings (2-3 hours), from the port of Cairnryan (Scotland) to Ulster and from Rosslare (Ireland) to Welsh territory.

From Wales to Portugal by bike

From Wales to the Spanish border (approximately 1400 kilometres, including the stretch of the Channel from Plymouth to Roscoffd by ferryboat), the circuit offers a huge list of attractions. Just to give an idea of ​​how rich the menu is, we mention a few as a sample: the tiny villages where the ancient Gaelic dialect is still spoken, the lush countryside of Cornwall, the rural areas of Brittany and the dune of Pilate in the Gascon Landes, facing the tip of Cap Ferret. To test quadriceps and calves, we also find one between France and Spain mini climb of the Pyrenees: this is probably the most demanding part of the route, 20 kilometers of road with an average gradient of 3.1% (maximum 6.3%).

In the Iberian peninsula, the scent of saltiness becomes soft: the sunny Spanish hinterland, with its boundless plains at high risk of dehydration, accompanies cyclists for a thousand kilometres, leading them from pedal to pedal towards the Portuguese border, where the ocean peeps out again. From here, after less than 200 kilometres, you reach the other end of Eurovelo 1: the finish line is set at Cape of San Vincentewhat was once known as ‘the end of the world‘, a stone’s throw from the small town of Sagres.

Cape of St. Vincent, Portugal

Credits: Flickr/Jiuguang Wang

The offer does not include only ‘into the wild’ scenarios. Along the 8,000-kilometre Atlantic Coast, there are several urban centers rich in history, among which it is worth mentioning Bergen (Norway), Glasgow (Scotland), Cork (Ireland), Nantes (France) e Salamanca (Spain).

READ ALSO: Eurovelo 7, from Berlin to Copenhagen by bike

Credits: Flickr/Maria Artigas

Advertising