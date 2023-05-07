Two European metropolises, two capitals, and in between 650 km to be covered by bicycle, along a stretch of Eurovelo 7the Central European cycle path that connects the North Cape in Norway to Malta.

Eurovelo 7: by bike from Berlin to Copenhagen

Despite the long journey ahead, Berlin-Copenhagen by bike is not an extreme journey: the route is as interesting as it is fascinating and crosses two of the best organized towns for cycling tourism. The signage is excellent (it is among the first things that the regions concerned thought about: Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Eastern Denmark), the structures equally (between MTB-tours in Copenhagen and Fahrradstation in Berlin there is a agreement whereby you can rent the bike in one country and leave it in the other) and the roads are generally well maintained.

Considering that the journey is mostly without gradients, it can be done in less than two weeks, foreseeing about fifty kilometers a day: ideally you always start from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (or get there, if you want to go from north to south) and from here you head north through the Mecklenburg lake area to Rostock, from where ferries leave for Denmark.

Once landed there are beaches and white cliffs dotted with fishing villages and then the Danish countryside to cycling heaven, Copenhagen.

Warning: the route is very busy, e.g especially in summer, accommodation facilities are booked well in advance (especially cheaper ones such as hostels, B&Bs and single rooms). A travel tent to settle on the fly in one of the many well-equipped Danish campsites is certainly a good option.

To organize the trip you can start from the official website www.bike-berlin-copenhagen.com

Credits: Photo by Rubin Starset, shared under the CC BY-NC-SA license

