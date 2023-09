(LaPresse) Ovation from the PalaEur for the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, in the stands to cheer on the national volleyball team. De Giorgi’s Azzurri they challenge Poland in the European Championship final. Alongside Mattarella, the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò. The roars, however, become even more deafening when the speaker announces the entry of De Giorgi’s men onto the pitch. (LaPresse)

September 16, 2023 – Updated September 16, 2023, 11:31 pm

