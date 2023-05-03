EVA BOSAKOVA, THE CZECHOSLOVAK GYMNAST WHO ANTICIPATED THE ERA OF VERA CASLAVSKA – SportHistoria

Article by John Manenti

Since when the The Olympic Artistic Gymnastics Program has also definitively opened up to the Women’s Sector starting from the Helsinki 1952 edition – i.e. by including all 6 specialties, Individual and Team General Competition, Floor Exercise, Uneven Parallel Bars, Beam and Vaulting – this Discipline has become almost an exclusive heritage, at least until the end of the 1980s , of Eastern European female athletes, but while as far as the Soviet Union there has been a rotation of absolute champions, for Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Romania it was largely a question of statements attributable to a single gymnast …

The first in chronological order is the Hungarian Agnes Keleti, capable of winning 10 medals (5 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronzes) at the Helsinki Games 1952 and 1956followed by the “legendary” Czechoslovakian Vera Caslavska – 11 medals, of which 7 gold and 4 silver, from Rome 1960 to Mexico City 1968 – and therefore the equally famous Romanian Nadia Comaneciwho between the editions of Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980, collects 5 golds, 3 silvers and a bronze, all athletes we have already discussed.

But, while the Keleti remains a unique factor in the panorama of Magyar artistic gymnastics and Comaneci does nothing but point the way to a whole subsequent series of very valid compatriotsfrom the Szabo to the Silivas, like the Gogean and up to the Amanar, the Caslavska had a forerunner, whose history we tell today …

Eva Bosakova was born on 18 December 1931 in Mlada Boleslav, a city of just over 40,000 inhabitants located in the current Czech Republic. (married surname, compared to that of Vechtova at birth …) makes her debut in the Olympic arena at the Helsinki Games 1952, as a member of the team that wins the bronze medal behind the Soviet Union and Hungary, to then shine thanks to the participation in the World Championships 1954 in Rome, in which she takes the silver both in the Individual General Competition, preceded (75.680 points to 75.110) by the Soviet Galina Rudiko alone, and in the Beam and the Floor Exerciserespectively behind the Japanese Keiko Tanaka and the other Soviet Tamara Manina, as well as allowing the Czechoslovakian Team to complete the podium in the team event, which sees the usual Soviet Union and Hungary in the first two places.

With such a “business card”, it is logical that something positive is expected within the sphere of one’s own Federation in the occasion of the subsequent ones Olympics scheduled from 3 to 7 December 1956 in Melbourne and in which, in spite of good performances in the various specialties – seventh in individual General Competition and fifth in teams, fourth in floor exercise and uneven bars – 25-year-old Bosakova manages to get on the podium only in the Beam exercise, silver on a par with the already mentioned Soviet Manina, preceded (18.800 points to 18.633) by the now 35-year-old Keletiin an edition of the Games that consecrates the Soviet Larisa Latynina, who collects 4 golds and a silver …

The Hungarian leaves the scene, the female gymnastics becomes for a four-year land almost exclusively conquered by Soviet gymnastswhich see Latynina flanked by no less valid ones Polina Astakhova, Sofia Muratova, Margarita Nikolaeva and Tamara Lyukinaeven though at the 1958 Moscow World Championships the limelight goes entirely to the four-time Olympic Champion, who makes her own titles, as well as in the Individual and team General Competition, also on the Beam, Vaulting and Uneven Parallels …

The only one capable of opposing such excessive power is Bosakova that – in an edition of the World Cup in which a 17-year-old Caslavska also made her team debut, finishing eighth in the Individual General Competition – confirms the individual silver in Rome, preceded (77.464 points to 76.332) by the unrivaled home athlete and drags Czechoslovakia to silver in the team eventto then act as maid of honor for Latynina (19.499 points to 19.300) also for the uneven parallels, before preventing her from en plein which would have been historic, imposing herself (19,400 points to 19,333) in the floor exercise, so she can boast of being the second most medaled athlete of the demonstration.

The eventual rematch is still scheduled a Rome, this time home to the 1960 Olympics, with artistic gymnastics competitions taking place in the fascinating setting of the Baths of Caracalla and where the Soviet Team provides an embarrassing (for the others …) demonstration of superiority in the General Competition for teams, won with 382,320 points with the places of honor occupied by Czechoslovakia and Romania with 373.323 and 372.053 points respectively, to then monopolize the podium of the Individual Competition, placing three of its representatives – Latynina, Muratova and Astakhova – in the first three places and with a fourth, Nikolaeva, on the margins of the same.

And while Caslavska concludes the round in eighth position, confirming her placement in the Muscovite World Championships and managing to qualify only for the beam final, the Bosakova makes two errors in the Vaulting exercise which penalize her by dropping her to tenth position when she was in contention for a medalconsoling herself with the qualification to the Beam and the Free Body, the specialties that most reconcile her …

To better understand the extent of the strength of the Soviet Team to our readers, just think that it is al Vaulting that in the uneven bars the podium is their exclusive competence, as is also the case in the floor exercise, where the 19.383 points obtained by Bosakova – rewarded with 9,800 in the final exercise, best score assigned together with Latynina – they are worth only the fourth position, with the Gold prerogative of the Olympic champion in charge, followed by compatriots Astakhova and Tamara Zamotaylova.

Therefore, to prevent the “cannibals” Soviets register a “coat” which would have no equal in the history of the Games – i.e. winning all 15 medals up for grabs at an individual level – only the test remains Beam, in the Finale of which, however, Bosakova appears with a very slight margin (9.583 points compared to Muratova’s 9.566 and Latynina’s 9.533) ahead …

Finding herself in the position of being chased by a pack of snarling dogs, the now almost 29-year-old Czechoslovakian maintains the necessary control to see her exercise rated 9.700 by the Judges – same score assigned to both Latynina and Nikolayeva, compared to Muratova’s 9.666 – which certifies the feat of matching the “Olympic glory” also the fact that she was the only non-Soviet gymnast to stand on the podium … !!

A triumph sufficient to ensure that the gymnast continued her career until the 1962 World Championships which took place in Pragueproving once again to be fully competitive in spite of age, given that is still able to precede (19.499 points to 19.416) the Latynina ella Traveas well as contributing to silver in the Team Competition and obtaining a similar placement in the uneven parallels (behind, 19.566 points to 19.466 points from the Soviet Irina Pervushina …), in a review that celebrates the first important success of Caslavska, who takes the title on Vaulting, after being silver in the Individual General Competition …

In essence, it is the best way to hand over the baton, since Bosakova can, rightly, boast the fact of “taught to win” to her more famous compatriot …