Evans, Tsitsipas, and Baez Triumph in ATP Tournaments: Recap of Last Week’s Championships

Title: Evans, Tsitsipas, and Baez Dominate in ATP Tournaments

ATP500 Washington Open:

Evans emerged victorious and clinched his second career title at the ATP500 Washington men’s singles final. The British player defeated his Dutch opponent, Grikspur, with a score of 7-5, 6-3, securing his first ever ATP500 championship. This win adds to Evans’ impressive list of achievements, including his 2022 Melbourne crown.

ATP250 Los Cabos Open:

Tsitsipas started his season on a high note by claiming the ATP250 Men’s Singles title at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Greek player, seeded top in the tournament, showcased his skills by defeating De Minaur with a score of 6-3, 6-4. This victory marked Tsitsipas’ tenth career crown and his first title of the season.

Reflecting on his win, Sisipas expressed his satisfaction with his performance and the support from the crowd. He stated, “I think we both wanted to have a good final today, Alex played good tennis and I tried to keep up with him as much as I could. The crowd was engaged as always. I’ll take that from this week’s game, taking the positives. I played a few good games here, a good start to the season on hard courts in North America, and I’m happy to finally lift the trophy.”

In addition to his impressive winning streak against De Minaur, Sisipas demonstrated his dominance by not losing more than seven games against Isner, Coric, and De Minaur throughout the tournament. This victory also marked his first outdoor hard court championship.

With his win, Tsitsipas is set to surpass Rublev in the championship points leading to Turin, claiming the fourth spot. In the ATP rankings, he will also climb to fourth place, surpassing Ruud.

ATP250 Kitzbühel Open:

In the ATP250 Kitzbühel men’s singles final in Austria, Baez emerged victorious by defeating Tim 6-3, 6-1. This win marked Baez’s third career championship, following his triumphs in the 2022 Estoril and 2023 Cordoba tournaments.

