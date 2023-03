New Zealander Mitch Evans has won the sixth Formula E race of the season in Sao Paulo. In a strategy battle on Saturday, the Jaguar driver edged out compatriot Nick Cassidy and team-mate Sam Bird.

For Evans it was the seventh win overall in the all-electric series, and the first this season. Pascal Wehrlein defended his lead in the overall standings with seventh place. The German-Austrian Maximilian Günther just missed his first points of the current season in eleventh place.