The 121st edition of the North American baseball championship will begin at the end of March and will have an epochal novelty in its own way. From this year, the thirty Major League teams will be able to apply a sponsor’s logo on their characteristic uniforms. After basketball, ice hockey and soccer, even America’s once most popular sport has succumbed to the need for new revenue by “sacrificing” a small piece of its uniforms, and therefore of its long history.

Baseball is one of the sports that has most influenced contemporary fashion and customs. The sports hats with visors that are found in almost every home today, for example, were born with baseball, with baseball they spread to the United States in the early twentieth century and from there to the rest of the world. Even the shirts used by the teams are now in common use, and until a few years ago no one would have ever thought of seeing a logo on them that did not belong to a team or the manufacturer.

In fact, it is customary in North American sport to leave clothing, fields or parquet floors as “clean” as possible, and generally without sponsors inside them, so as not to devalue the image of the championships and at the same time increase the value of all the other spaces visible at the intended for commercial use. This system has helped make North American teams the richest and most imitated in professional sports, but the prospect of easily getting tens and tens of millions of dollars in new income is no longer so negligible.

This is how already in 2017 the NBA was the first major North American sports league to introduce sponsors on jerseys: sponsors who earned their teams over 225 million dollars last season. From next year the NHL will also be added, while in football the MLS has always had them, following the European tradition.

Despite this opening, just like in basketball, the rules that the teams will have to follow will also be very strict in baseball, in order to avoid devaluations and damage to their image. Each team may choose its sponsor individually, but the uniform application must be approved by the Major League on a case-by-case basis. The logos must be applied in a space of 10 square centimeters on the upper right or left sleeve. The agreements must be at least annual and the approved brands cannot change shape, color and composition during the season.

For Nielsen the value of sponsorships in baseball could overcome by far those of other North American sports, for a predictable reason after all: baseball games last longer (the record is over 8 hours), they have a higher average national attendance than basketball and hockey and the static nature of the game it makes the sponsors more visible, and for longer, especially if you consider that the application on the sleeves favors the field positions of the most prominent players, therefore hitters and pitchers.

These new sponsorships could collectively generate between $350 and $400 million annually. Many major league teams have already presented them, others are trying to close deals in view of the opening of the season. The San Diego Padres, for example, will be sponsored by Motorola for about 10 million dollars a season, while the Boston Red Sox have been linked to the insurance company MassMutual for ten years, only to discover only later that the CEO is a big fan of the New York Yankees, their historic rivals.

However, the most profitable agreements should concern teams from large metropolitan areas, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York. The Yankees have yet to choose their sponsor among the many requests that have arrived in recent months from companies willing to pay tens of millions of dollars a season to see their logo above the famous blue-striped white uniforms, next to the most recognizable sports logo in the world . Among these companies is also the adult site Stripchat, which he tried offering $20 million for a single season.

