What do you think it is that men’s tennis in the Czech Republic is picking up again?

I think the new generation of guys are fantastic. The covid summer, when the tennis association did a lot of work, also played a big role in this. World tennis was actually starting here after covid. We also started organizing national team training sessions for the younger generation, where there were Jirka Lehečka, Tomáš Macháč, Jonáš Forejtek, Dalibor Svrčina, Víťa Kopřiva… They met and trained together. This gave the young team an incredible kick.

The biggest breakthrough was made by Leheček, what is his magic?

Jirka is an incredible professional. I had the opportunity to watch him live recently at the tournament in Doha, and you can tell that he has the highest goals and a clear structure. He really has a long-term vision to win. He also has top trainers. Whether it’s Michal Navrátil or his fitness coach and physiotherapist. But beware, coach Daniel Vacek and Tomáš Macháč are also doing a great job. In Qatar, we talked with Jirka and Michal about the vision of the young Davis Cup team. The boys want to prove something even at this team level.

Is Lehečka a future top 10 player in your opinion?

It can be, we’ll see, but I don’t want to put pressure on him. Of course, it is essential that he is healthy, because he is a hard worker and has a drive on goal. Recently, the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut (former 9th player in the world) told me that, according to him, Jirka is a player who will be in the top 10. So even these fighters, who know what needs to be done, see Lehečka among the elite. He has it sorted out in his head and takes it step by step. It will be important to settle in the top 30 in the world, that will be the next step. It’s already a blast there when you play the biggest tournaments with only the best. See also Atp Ranking, Rune in the top 10: he will be the first reserve for the Atp Finals

Photo: Amr Alfiky, Reuters Jiří Lehečka in Dubai during a meeting with Alexander Zverev from Germany.Photo : Amr Alfiky, Reuters

As a long-time coach, what do you say about Leheček’s fearless playing style, where there is no shortage of courage to attack?

You know, I’m excited about how Michal Navrátil is open to different opinions and willing to take advice. Two and a half years ago we had a training camp in Říčany, and there it was said that Jirka would have to improve her volleys and transition to the net. And for that, I have to give them a huge compliment on how they worked on it. I personally liked this attacking style the most. At the highest level you have to beat those players, they won’t beat themselves. The more weapons you have, the better. Jirky’s volleys are already excellent, but he can have them even better.

Lehečka is often compared to Tomáš Berdych. Do you also see parallels between them?

Of course. If you look at the speed of the game, or the physical pool, they are similar. Jirka is also trained by the son of Jarda Navrátil, who coached Tomáš. Michal asked Tomáš for consultations and they met together in Dubai. I think that’s important.

Photo: Kamran Jebreili, CTK/AP Tomáš Macháč after the match with Novak DjokovicPhoto : Kamran Jebreili, CTK/AP

In the past, there was a lot of talk about the fact that Czech tennis players mature in their later years, why?

We are not like those Spaniards in the sun who have beards at eighteen. Jirka is goal-oriented and self-confident, but in general our boys need time to find out that they really have what it takes. We don’t have the American mentality that we are world champions right away. We need to work on it.

Didn’t it bother you when, after the end of the careers of Berdych and Štěpánek, it was said that Czech men’s tennis was empty and empty?

I’m in my third year as a state coach and it really annoyed me at the beginning. We set ourselves the goal of having two to three guys in a hundred. I think that Tomáš Macháč will also move there soon. We all saw in the match with Djokovic that he is a fantastic tennis player. But Svrčina is also doing well, unfortunately Forejtek had health problems. But then there is also seventeen-year-old Jakub Menšík, a great talent who has an atypical mentality by our standards.

In the Czech environment, it was common for pairs of players to compete and influence each other – Korda and Nováček, Novák and Ulihrach, Berdych and Štěpánek. Is this an important factor?