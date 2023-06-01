Even Guardiola would have a hard time in Brno, the expert thinks. Ševčík is both a flutist and a genius, he should have played, he sees another mistake

For a long time it seemed that a completely different club than Zbrojovka Brno would get fired. However, the spring part of the league and also the subsequent retention group sent the famous club down. “Mr. Vrba also found the strength of Zlín and scored loads of points, which got the club into the playoffs. Only Brno always relied on the same, on Řezniček and Ševčík,” says Folprecht, noting the problem in Brno’s ranks.

Řezníček scored nineteen goals during the season, Ševčík was preparing for a change of chances. This pair helped Brno to a decent amount of points. But at the end of the competition, when the team was led by Martin Hašek, who replaced the dismissed Richard Dostálek, the club allowed itself the luxury of sitting Ševčík. “You need to win and you have Ševčík in the team, who created 43 chances in the league. And you won’t start him in the last game from the beginning?” wonders the expert at the Sport.cz studio even from a distance.

But he knows coach Martin Hašek, he knows that he is strict and can be uncompromising. “I know he just doesn’t get on well with some things. Ševčík is probably a little weak, but if I have an offensive genius in the team, then I have to play him. He came on the field for twenty-four minutes and created two chances,” he stands by his point that the absence of Ševčík in the starting line-up was most likely a blow to the neck for Brno.

Photo: fczbrno.cz Jakub Řezníček extended his contract in Brno until June 2025.

Coach Hašek defended himself by saying that Ševčík no longer had his head set correctly for the rest of the competition and was therefore unusable. But Folprecht stands his ground. “When he gets eight balls and turns them into two dangerous situations, it depends on whether I forgive him for not going backwards. I know that it did not fit with the philosophy of Martin Hašek,” the expert repeats.

The head of the Sport.cz football section, Jan Malý, thinks that even the famous Pep Guardiola would have a hard time saving Zbrojovka in the league. “The change of coaches in Brno had a strange effect, actually this also applies to the behavior and management of the entire club. It seems to me without a concept, the influence of owner Bartoňek is such that he actually manages it himself,” the journalist thinks aloud.

At the same time, Folprecht points out that, for example, Zdenko Frťala in Teplice had a much more difficult position than Martin Hašek in Brno and still kept North Bohemia among the elite. “He certainly had a harder job than Hašek, but he did a great job with Teplice. It certainly wasn’t about the fact that it couldn’t be saved in Brno,” thinks the expert.

In the end, the club was not helped either by the fans who called on the owner to sell Zbrojovka. “I can’t see into that. But if Brno falls three times in five years, something is probably set up wrong there. The question is whether a buyer would be found,” states Folprecht and claims that the Brno football club was sending out strange signals to the world.

Football program PRIMÁK with Zdenek FolprechtVideo : Sport.cz

“Brno, for example, issued a statement where there were contradictory things. On the one hand, it was claimed that they are doing their best to save, but they will actually make it clear at the same time that if they don’t stay in the league, we will fire almost all of you. That’s what it sounded like to me. The steps of the people from the Zbrojovka offices seemed strange to me.”