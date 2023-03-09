After beating PSG, FC Bayern Munich is one of the favorites to win the Champions League. However, the danger of underestimating supposedly weaker opponents is great.

Vain joy in Munich: Serge Gnabry (right) scored to make it 2-0. Heiko Becker / Imago

Indulging in luxury: That’s why the German competition has always envied FC Bayern. But would it have occurred to anyone that Paris Saint-Germain, the project of the desert state of Qatar, nursed with billions but always fruitless at the highest level, could harbor similar feelings towards the German record champion? Despite the attacking trio combining the names Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé?