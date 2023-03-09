Home Sports Even Paris St-Germain is jealous
Sports

Even Paris St-Germain is jealous

by admin
Even Paris St-Germain is jealous

After beating PSG, FC Bayern Munich is one of the favorites to win the Champions League. However, the danger of underestimating supposedly weaker opponents is great.

Vain joy in Munich: Serge Gnabry (right) scored to make it 2-0.

Heiko Becker / Imago

Indulging in luxury: That’s why the German competition has always envied FC Bayern. But would it have occurred to anyone that Paris Saint-Germain, the project of the desert state of Qatar, nursed with billions but always fruitless at the highest level, could harbor similar feelings towards the German record champion? Despite the attacking trio combining the names Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé?

See also  Udinese, a great test of attack in Cremona

You may also like

Cricket needs urgent intervention amid rise of franchise...

Ice hockey: Professional Mike Glemser fell and broke...

Sky Sport – basket “NBA”: “Regular Season” (10-14...

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt is seeking a lawsuit

Turin, looking for a reinforcement on the left,...

DFB plays Ukraine in Bremen

Juve: here is the card that can overturn...

Friday game in the Bundesliga: Cologne against Bochum...

Roberto Mancini’s desperate call-ups put the drama of...

The things you don’t notice in sports crests

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy