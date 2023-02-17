Original title: Two people in a row! The 76ers Taobao Warriors abandoned the list of 17 players and Harden hit the 4-year 210 million fat contract

After completing only one 3-man 3-man trade before the trade deadline and making some adjustments, the 76ers began to seek buyouts and free agents, while completing two signings, and the 17-man roster was cleared. At the same time, Harden’s team core began to prepare a four-year 210 million fat contract in advance, and hired a full-time agent again after many years.

First of all, according to the official announcement of the 76ers, the team officially signed center Dedmon, who will wear the No. 14 jersey of the 76ers.

Before the trade deadline, the Heat and the Spurs completed the deal, packaged Dedmon and a 2028 second-round pick, and received part of the cash compensation from the Spurs, and then the Spurs quickly waived Dedmon. Mingji Woj followed up and revealed that the contract between the 76ers and Dedmond has been signed to the end of the season.

Dedmon played 30 games for the Heat this season, averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 49.6% from the field and 29.7% from three-point range.

In the absence of a stable substitute for the 76ers inside, signing the defensive inside Dedmon will obviously have a good effect on sharing Embiid’s pressure.

It didn't take long for Minki Shams to reveal that the 76ers planned to sign guard McClain to a two-way contract. With the upper limit of the two-way contract full, the 76ers will release Ciampini to make room for the two-way contract, thus successfully completing the transaction.

As an Internet celebrity player, McClung briefly signed with the Warriors due to his outstanding dunk skills, but was soon released. This time he signed with the 76ers. McClung plans to compete in the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

The 76ers officially confirmed the authenticity of the news in the follow-up, not only confirming that the team signed McClung, but also revealing that the latter will participate in the dunk contest this season.

A total of 4 people have participated in the dunk contest this season, namely Martin Jr. (Rockets), Trey Murphy (Pelicans), McClung (76ers) and Sims (Knicks).

In this way, the 17-man roster of the 76ers has been updated. The details are as follows:

Starting five: Harden, Melton, Harris, PJ Tucker, Embiid;

10 substitutes: Maxi, Niang, Jalen McDaniels, Milton, Harrell, Reed, House, Korkmaz, Dedmond, Springer;

Two-way contract 2 people: McClung, LouisKing.

After some lineup adjustments, the 76ers ranked sixth in the recent championship odds list. The Celtics, Suns, Bucks, Nuggets and Clippers make up the top five.

Facing the excellent situation, Harden is also preparing for the contract renewal during the offseason. According to Ming Kee Shams, Harden has officially hired former Adidas executive Troy Payne as a full-time agent. This is the first time Harden has hired a full-time agent since 2017.

Last summer, Harden decided to sign a two-year salary reduction agreement with the 76ers. After this season, Harden can choose to jump out of the contract and become a free agent. At that time, Harden will satisfy both the Bird clause and the veteran clause.

Under the $134 million salary cap plan for next season, the maximum starting salary that Harden can sign is $46.9 million (134 million * 0.35), an annual increase of 8%. Four-year maximum salary contract with a total value of 210 million.

The specific 4-year salary is 46.9 million US dollars, 50.65 million US dollars, 54.4 million US dollars and 58.15 million US dollars respectively.

If he joins another team, he can sign a three-year extension worth up to $147 million.

Return to Sohu to see more

